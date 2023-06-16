The Winners Announced For A2IM’s Liberia Awards

(Hypebot) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the 2023 Libera Awards winners on Thursday night during a ceremony at Town Hall in New York City.

Here is a full list of the 2023 Libera Awards winners.

Record of the Year

Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)

Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)

Innovative Leisure

Label of the Year (6-14 employees)

Captured Tracks

Label of the Year (15 or more employees)

Partisan Records

A2IM Humanitarian Award

Killer Mike

Independent Champion

Bandcamp

Video of the Year presented by YouTube Music

Wet Leg – Ur Mum (Domino Recording Co.)

Breakthrough Artist/Release

Sudan Archives (Stones Throw Records)

Best Alternative Rock Record

Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)

Best American Roots Record

Angel Olsen – Big Time (Jagjaguwar)

Best Blues Record

Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator Records)

Best Classical Record

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Pigments (Merge Records)

Best Country Record

Plains – I Walked With You A Ways (ANTI-)

Best Dance Record

Bicep – Water (Ninja Tune)

Best Electronic Record presented by Ingrooves

ODESZA – The Last Goodbye (Ninja Tune/Foreign Family Collective)

Best Folk Record

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (4AD)

Best Global Record presented by Redeye Worldwide

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Weird Fishes/Arpeggi (ATO Records)

Best Heavy Record

black midi – Hellfire (Rough Trade Records)

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record presented by Virgin Music

Kenny Beats – LOUIE (XL Recordings)

Run The Jewels – RTJ CU4TRO (BMG)

Best Jazz Record

Kamasi Washington – The Garden Path (Young)

Best Latin Record

Helado Negro – Ya No Astoy Aquí (4AD)

Best Live/Livestream Act

Low – Live (Sub Pop Records)

Best Outlier Record

NNAMDÏ – Please Have A Seat (Secretly Canadian/Sooper Records)

Best Pop Record

MUNA – MUNA (Saddest Factory Records)

Best Punk Record

The Linda Lindas – Growing Up (Epitaph)

Best R&B Record presented by TuneCore

Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw Records)

Best Re-Issue

Fela Kuti – Fela with Ginger Baker Live! (Partisan Records)

Best Remix

Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) (Domino Recording Co.)

Best Rock Record

Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)

Best Short-Form Video

Toro y Moi – MAHAL TikTok series (Dead Oceans)

Best Singer-Songwriter Record

Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow (Sub Pop Records)

Best Soul/Funk Record

Lee Fields – Sentimental Fool (Daptone Records)

Best Spiritual Record

Montell Fish – JAMIE (Lord’s Child)

Self-Released Record of the Year

Sarah Davachi – Two Sisters (Late Music)

Best Sync Usage

Stereolab – A Flower Called Nowhere, Atlanta (Warp Records)

Creative Packaging

Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There, Deluxe (Ninja Tune)

Marketing Genius