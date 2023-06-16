Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Liberia Awards

The Winners Announced For A2IM’s Liberia Awards

(Hypebot) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the 2023 Libera Awards winners on Thursday night during a ceremony at Town Hall in New York City.

Here is a full list of the 2023 Libera Awards winners.

Record of the Year

  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)

Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)

  • Innovative Leisure

Label of the Year (6-14 employees)

  • Captured Tracks

Label of the Year (15 or more employees)

  • Partisan Records

A2IM Humanitarian Award

  • Killer Mike

Independent Champion

  • Bandcamp

Video of the Year presented by YouTube Music

  • Wet Leg – Ur Mum (Domino Recording Co.)

Breakthrough Artist/Release


  • Sudan Archives (Stones Throw Records)

Best Alternative Rock Record

  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)

Best American Roots Record

  • Angel Olsen – Big Time (Jagjaguwar)

Best Blues Record

  • Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator Records)

Best Classical Record

  • Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Pigments (Merge Records)

Best Country Record

  • Plains – I Walked With You A Ways (ANTI-)

Best Dance Record

  • Bicep – Water (Ninja Tune)

Best Electronic Record presented by Ingrooves

  • ODESZA – The Last Goodbye (Ninja Tune/Foreign Family Collective)

Best Folk Record

  • Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (4AD)

Best Global Record presented by Redeye Worldwide


  • Rodrigo y Gabriela – Weird Fishes/Arpeggi (ATO Records)

Best Heavy Record

  • black midi – Hellfire (Rough Trade Records)

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record presented by Virgin Music

  • Kenny Beats – LOUIE (XL Recordings)
  • Run The Jewels – RTJ CU4TRO (BMG)

Best Jazz Record

  • Kamasi Washington – The Garden Path (Young)

Best Latin Record

  • Helado Negro – Ya No Astoy Aquí (4AD)

Best Live/Livestream Act

  • Low – Live (Sub Pop Records)

Best Outlier Record

  • NNAMDÏ – Please Have A Seat (Secretly Canadian/Sooper Records)

Best Pop Record

  • MUNA – MUNA (Saddest Factory Records)

Best Punk Record

  • The Linda Lindas – Growing Up (Epitaph)

Best R&B Record presented by TuneCore


  • Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw Records)

Best Re-Issue

  • Fela Kuti – Fela with Ginger Baker Live! (Partisan Records)

Best Remix

  • Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) (Domino Recording Co.)

Best Rock Record

  • Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)

Best Short-Form Video

  • Toro y Moi – MAHAL TikTok series (Dead Oceans)

Best Singer-Songwriter Record

  • Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow (Sub Pop Records)

Best Soul/Funk Record

  • Lee Fields – Sentimental Fool (Daptone Records)

Best Spiritual Record

  • Montell Fish – JAMIE (Lord’s Child)

Self-Released Record of the Year

  • Sarah Davachi – Two Sisters (Late Music)

Best Sync Usage

  • Stereolab – A Flower Called Nowhere, Atlanta (Warp Records)

Creative Packaging

  • Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There, Deluxe (Ninja Tune)

Marketing Genius

  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)

