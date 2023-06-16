The Winners Announced For A2IM’s Liberia Awards

(Hypebot) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the 2023 Libera Awards winners on Thursday night during a ceremony at Town Hall in New York City.
Here is a full list of the 2023 Libera Awards winners.
Record of the Year
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)
Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)
- Innovative Leisure
Label of the Year (6-14 employees)
- Captured Tracks
Label of the Year (15 or more employees)
- Partisan Records
A2IM Humanitarian Award
- Killer Mike
Independent Champion
- Bandcamp
Video of the Year presented by YouTube Music
- Wet Leg – Ur Mum (Domino Recording Co.)
Breakthrough Artist/Release
- Sudan Archives (Stones Throw Records)
Best Alternative Rock Record
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)
Best American Roots Record
- Angel Olsen – Big Time (Jagjaguwar)
Best Blues Record
- Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator Records)
Best Classical Record
- Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Pigments (Merge Records)
Best Country Record
- Plains – I Walked With You A Ways (ANTI-)
Best Dance Record
- Bicep – Water (Ninja Tune)
Best Electronic Record presented by Ingrooves
- ODESZA – The Last Goodbye (Ninja Tune/Foreign Family Collective)
Best Folk Record
- Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (4AD)
Best Global Record presented by Redeye Worldwide
- Rodrigo y Gabriela – Weird Fishes/Arpeggi (ATO Records)
Best Heavy Record
- black midi – Hellfire (Rough Trade Records)
Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record presented by Virgin Music
- Kenny Beats – LOUIE (XL Recordings)
- Run The Jewels – RTJ CU4TRO (BMG)
Best Jazz Record
- Kamasi Washington – The Garden Path (Young)
Best Latin Record
- Helado Negro – Ya No Astoy Aquí (4AD)
Best Live/Livestream Act
- Low – Live (Sub Pop Records)
Best Outlier Record
- NNAMDÏ – Please Have A Seat (Secretly Canadian/Sooper Records)
Best Pop Record
- MUNA – MUNA (Saddest Factory Records)
Best Punk Record
- The Linda Lindas – Growing Up (Epitaph)
Best R&B Record presented by TuneCore
- Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw Records)
Best Re-Issue
- Fela Kuti – Fela with Ginger Baker Live! (Partisan Records)
Best Remix
- Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) (Domino Recording Co.)
Best Rock Record
- Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)
Best Short-Form Video
- Toro y Moi – MAHAL TikTok series (Dead Oceans)
Best Singer-Songwriter Record
- Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow (Sub Pop Records)
Best Soul/Funk Record
- Lee Fields – Sentimental Fool (Daptone Records)
Best Spiritual Record
- Montell Fish – JAMIE (Lord’s Child)
Self-Released Record of the Year
- Sarah Davachi – Two Sisters (Late Music)
Best Sync Usage
- Stereolab – A Flower Called Nowhere, Atlanta (Warp Records)
Creative Packaging
- Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There, Deluxe (Ninja Tune)
Marketing Genius
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)