APA Makes Several Lay Offs Including Head of Music Bruce Solar

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Agency for the Performing Arts (APA), one of the largest talent agencies in the entertainment industry with headquarters in Los Angeles (LA), Nashville, New York, Toronto, London and Atlanta, has laid off several music agents including the Head of Music Bruce Solar, as reported by Deadline. Solar’s replacement will be announced soon.

“In the past year, we have added 21 agents, including many that joined our touring department. This past week we notified a handful of agents, most of whose contracts were expiring in 2023, that we weren’t going to renew their deals in order to give them time to find their next opportunity,” a rep for APA said in a statement to Deadline. “We appreciate all that they have contributed to APA and wish them the very best going forward.”

APA has grown significantly since the beginning of 2023, adding senior agents from ICM, CAA and UTA (bringing over 200 artists) to the agency and promoting a dozen employees in February. However, the recent layoffs come as the writer’s strike enters its second month, with APA laying off several assistants last week. APA has also instituted temporary salary reductions for top executives and agents.

Solar joined the agency as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Worldwide Music in 2015 after being at The Agency Group for 14 years. He was promoted to partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Music in 2018, taking over the position alone in 2021. While at APA, his roster included artists such as Blondie, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, The Zombies, and more.