Beloved Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dead At 45 After Collapsing On Stage

BEAUMONT, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Houston rapper Big Pokey, a founding member of the Screwed Up Click Collective and an integral part of the local hip-hop scene, died Sunday (June 18) after collapsing at a bar in Beaumont, TX. A cause of death has not been revealed and autopsy results are pending. The rapper’s publicist confirmed news of his death on behalf of his family. He was 45.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'”

Born Milton Powell on November 29, 1977, in Houston, TX, Big Pokey became a part of the chopped and screwed rap scene in and around the Houston area while still a teenager in school – garnering respect and recognition for his unmistakeable baritone voice. DJ Screw invited him and other rappers to freestyle over many of his early Screw Tapes, and Big Pokey would become a founding member of that collective.

Pokey studied at Blinn College but returned to his roots in 1999 with his first full-length album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, which earned him notability outside his hometown. He was also known for his appearance on the Paul Wall song “Sittin’ Sideways” and DJ Screw’s “June 27th.” Most recently, he released his last album, Sensei, in 2021 and appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2022 track, “Southside Royalty Freestyle,” along with Lil Keke and Sauce Walka.

Big Pokey fainted while performing at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont just after midnight on Sunday (June 18). The rapper was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. A video circulating online and on social media shows Pokey taking the microphone in front of a crowd, taking a breath and falling backward.

Pokey’s friend Lil’ Flip told FoxNews Houston that he received a text from someone at the show informing him of what happened. “He texted me again saying okay, they’re doing CPR, and then he said they taking him to the hospital … and I guess he was saying it was cardiac arrest,” said Lil’ Flip.

Fellow Houston rapper Bun B shared a post on Instagram about the fallen rapper.

“Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate,” Bun B said in the caption. “There will never be another, and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you, Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Paul Wall posted a video of Big Pokey to Instagram, saying he was “A trendsetter and a leader.”

Big Pokey’s publicist told FoxNews Houston that they would release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects in the coming days.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.