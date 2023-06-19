Dr. Jan Fischer Named CEO At Warner’s EMP

LINGEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the appointment of Dr. Jan Fischer as Chief Executive Officer of the music and entertainment retailer, EMP.

Based at EMP’s headquarters in Lingen, Germany, Fischer will report to Karl Walsh, EVP and Head of Global Commerce for Warner Music Group, who is based in Los Angeles.

Fischer first joined EMP in 2013 as Chief Financial Officer and was named as the company’s Chief Operating Officer in 2022. He will replace Ernst Trapp, who stepped down from the senior leadership role at EMP last month.

EMP operates a network of online stores in 18 European countries, selling merch from notable artists and entertainment brands such as Disney, Harry Potter, Nintendo, Marvel and PlayStation; and sporting franchises, such as the NFL; as well as products from leading fashion brands, such as Vans.

“It’s a great honour for me to lead the remarkable team at EMP. Our sector is continuously changing and we need to ensure that we’re adapting with it to operate at the heart of the relationship between creators and fans. We’ve taken steps to upgrade our systems and reboot our teams so that EMP can remain the market leader in this fast-growing sector,” Fischer said.

“I’m delighted that Jan has agreed to step up and take on the role of CEO. He has a deep understanding of the business and the amazing team at EMP. He’s also played a key role in helping evolve the company and shares our strategy for driving future growth,” added Karl Walsh.