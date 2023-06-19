Former Butthole Surfers Drummer Teresa Taylor Dead At 60

(CelebrityAccess) — Teresa Taylor (Teresa Nervosa), former drummer for the punk band Butthole Surfers, has died after a battle with lung disease. She was 60.

A native of Arlington, Texas, Taylor met fellow Surfers drummer King Coffey while attending high school together and joined the band shortly after graduation. She left the group in 1989 due to health issues.

Following her exit from the band, she continued to record and perform in and around Austin, and briefly rejoined the Surfers in 2008. In 2021, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with end stage lung disease, stating that her death was “imminent.”

In addition to her work with the Surfers, Taylor appeared in director Richard Linklatter’s independent comedy cult classic “Slacker” as a woman trying to sell a pap smear purported to be from Madonna. She was also featured in the film’s iconic poster.