French Police Raid The Headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Police in France have reportedly raided the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as part of two preliminary corruption investigations.

According to the BBC, police are investigating allegations of the misuse of public money and irregularities in the awarding of construction contracts.

In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson for the Paris 2024 organizing committee said the organization was cooperating fully with investigators.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office told ESPN that the two investigations have not previously been made public. One probe was initially launched in 2017, the year that Paris was selected to host the 2024 Summer games. The second investigation began in 2022, ESPN reported.

While she has not been publicly linked to the ongoing investigations, France’s National Olympic Committee President Brigitte Henriques took the sports world by surprise last month when she abruptly resigned from her leadership role at the organization.

No reason was given for her departure, which came amid reports of internal strife at the organization, the BBC reported.