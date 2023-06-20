Iggy Pop, Grimes, And Skrillex Lead The Lineup For III Points Festival 2023

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Miami’s III Points Festival announced the lineup ahead of the festival’s 2023 return with headliners that include Skrillex, Grimes, Iggy Pop, Fred Again, and Black Coffee, among others.

Now in its 10th year, the 2023 edition of the III Points Festival will take place on October 20 and 21 in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Other artists on the lineup for 2023 include Green Velvet, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Richie Hawtin, the Martinez Brothers, Jeff Mills, Âme, Dixon, TSHA, Gorgon City, SBTRKT, and Dom Dolla.

III Points will also serve as the home for the acclaimed Despacio party and sound system created by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Soulwax’s David Dewaele and Stephen Dewaele.

Additional sets include Hot Creations label boss/Paradise curator Jamie Jones; experimental pop vocalist Caroline Polachek; Berlin collective Keinemusik; and the psych-rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra; and many more.

“Being ahead of the curve hasn’t been easy and has required taking risks. We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years.”