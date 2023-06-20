Kobalt Music Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity and Revamped Website

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES/MIAMI/NASHVILLE – (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt Music has unveiled a new brand identity, reflecting the company’s forward-thinking approach to continually bringing positive transformation to the music industry. Kobalt’s new look and brand platform represent its commitment to providing creators with best-in-class creative and administrative services, transparency, control, and fairness – all powered by technology and driven by innovation.

“Over the past decade, Kobalt has transformed the music industry, and it was imperative that our brand and values evolved to reflect what we’ve achieved along with our continued commitment to empowering music creators,” said Jeannette Perez, President and Chief Operating Officer. “At its core, the Kobalt brand stands for honesty and fairness, and our refreshed values of being music-first, transformative, inclusive, creative, transparent, and powered by technology will guide us as we work diligently to transform the industry further and bring the most value to creators.”

As a committed change agent to ensure creators and rightsholders are paid fairly, Kobalt continues to strengthen and support the American Music Rights Association (AMRA), the independent global digital society – with a focus to remove the frictions and spillage in the last mile of paying songwriters and rights holders. Through AMRA and Kobalt’s award-winning publishing business, the company continues to build as a premier destination for creators and won’t stop until all the friction in the collecting world is removed.

You can visit their brand new revamped website HERE.