Louise Post

Louise Post’s Gear Stolen While On Tour In Colorado

Louise Post (El Camino)
DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — Louise Post, co-founder of the alt-rock group Veruca Salt, said that a trailer with all of her road gear has been stolen while on tour in Denver.

In a notice on Instagram, Post said that her “beloved” 2012 Gibson guitar was stolen along with a full trailer of gear at a Denver hotel.

“If you have any knowledge as to its whereabouts, please contact Denver PD. Thank you all for the outpouring of love. We see you and we deeply appreciate your support and encouragement,” she wrote.

Post was in Denver following a performance at Larimer Lounge in the early days of her “Sleepwalker” tour in support of her debut solo album.

Upcoming performances include the Parish in Austin, the Echoplex in Los Angeles and the Casbah in San Diego.

