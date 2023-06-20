Morrissey Announces New York Residency

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Former Smiths frontman Morrissey announced plans for a brief residency at New York City’s historic United Palace theater to celebrate his 40th anniversary.

Presented by Brooklyn Made Presents, the residency will take place across four nights in October, starting Saturday, October 21st and concluding on Wednesday, October 25th.

For the residency, Moz will revisit fan favorites from across his repertoire, from his early days with The Smiths to his career as a prolific solo artist.

“Brooklyn Made Presents is thrilled to be hosting this historic run of shows,” says Anthony Makes, President and CEO of Brooklyn Made Presents. ” Morrissey’s music has resonated with fans for 40 years, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring one of the most iconic and influential artists of all time to such a magnificent theater in Manhattan.”

Tickets for Morrissey’s United Palace run will go on sale this Friday, June 23rd at 10amET.