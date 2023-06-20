Niall Horan Signs A Worldwide Publishing Deal With UPMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Irish singer-songwriter and former One Direction star Niall Horan announced he’s signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

A lifelong songwriter and self-taught guitarist, Horan has sold over 80 million records, both as a member of the iconic boy band One Direction as well as a solo artist. His solo debut, 2017’s ‘Flicker’ debuted at #1 in the US as well as his native Ireland and was certified platinum on the strength of hits such as “Slow Hands” as well as “This Town,” which both broke into the top 20 in multiple territories.

More recent releases include his 2020 ‘Heartbreak Weather’ debuted at #4 in the US and #1 on Irish and UK charts and the ‘The Show’(2023) which landed at #1 in the UK and features co-writes from GRAMMY Award-winning UMPG songwriters Jimmy Napes and Tobias Jesso Jr.

“I’ve known Niall for years and he has always shown a deep commitment to the art of songwriting. I’m thrilled UMPG has the privilege to represent his past, present and future solo works and support his artistry alongside Harry and Richard from Modest Management. We are especially excited to be celebrating Niall’s fantastic new LP and know he has a bright future ahead,” stated UMPG UK Managing Director Mike McCormack

“It’s my absolute pleasure to sign with UMPG. I have known Mike personally for many years and I’m so happy that I get to work with a man who firstly genuinely cares about artistry and the art of writing a song, and secondly knows the world of publishing like no other. To have met the great Jody Gerson who I’ve known of throughout my career as being a badass publisher and when I felt the love from her and Mike, I wasn’t going anywhere else to be honest,” Horan added.