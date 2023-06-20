NLE’s Breakpoint Booking Launches Speakers Bureau To Join Its Music & Comedy Client Roster

N. HOLLYWOOD, CA (CelebrityAccess) – In August of this year, New Legacy Enterprises’ (NLE) Breakpoint Booking, a boutique talent agency representing developing, emerging and established talent in music and comedy, will add public speaking clients to its client roster. Speakers such as Ella Halikas, Iskra Lawrence and Juliette Brisman’s memoir – A Heart Returned: Memoir of a 9/11 Widow, look to be early signees along with leadership expert and former United States Air Force (USAF) F-15E Fighter Pilot Brandon Williams.

The company also added two new agents: Eman Hassan and Richard Jean-Jacques, to assist in heading up the new department with Isaac Gordon, Breakpoint Booking Founder and Owner. Hassan and Jean-Jacques will also assist agent Kara Coraci in the comedy department.

Hassan previously served as an Artist Relations Manager for an entertainment company, where she focused on liaising between the artist camp and music venues. She began her career working with Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) and Country Music Television (CMT).

Jean-Jacques worked overseas as a Fédération Internationale de Basketball / The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) basketball scouting talent agent and is excited to bring his experience to this new role as a talent agent.

Regarding the company’s foray into the world of speakers bureaus, Gordon said, “When the pandemic hit and things shut down, I was recruited to work for a company called Advance Your Reach (AYR). During my time at AYR, I learned a lot about what it takes for speakers to be successful. It’s not just about selling from stage or getting people to sign up for a subscription. It’s about speaking powerfully behind something you truly care about and believe in. With the launch of Breakpoint Booking’s new speaker agency, I am excited to find and work with clients who portray this type of passion. I am also excited to work with Eman and Richard to grow this new department.”

In the coming months, Breakpoint Booking expects to recruit and sign more talent in the public speaking industry.

“Eman and Richard have already begun working on expanding the rosters they inherited from the agency,” said Gordon. We are also consistently scouting for more comics who can do a full hour of standup.”

Demos or inquiries can be emailed to demos@breakpointbooking.com.