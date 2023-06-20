The Canadian Country Music Association And Bell Media Announce A New Broadcast And Content Partnership For The CCMA Awards

HAMILTON, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association and Bell Media announced a new broadcast and content partnership that will kick off this summer and extend through Country Music Week, which will take place from September 14-16 in Hamilton, ON.’

Under the terms of the deal, Canada’s CTV will become the exclusive broadcaster of the 41st annual CCMA Awards, which will air live on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT as well as on CTV’s streaming app.

“Bell Media continues to deliver must-see live events, and we look forward to bringing the CCMA Awards to Canadians later this year, exclusively on CTV,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “As the official broadcast and content partner for the CCMA Awards and Country Music Week 2023, Bell Media outlets will be the destination for country fans as we celebrate and countdown to the CCMA Awards this fall.”

“We are thrilled to have Bell Media as the official broadcast and content partner for the CCMA Awards and Country Music Week 2023,” said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “Bell Media has demonstrated such a passion for our genre, the country music community, and our awards show property, which both impacts and aligns with our dedication and commitment to entertain, celebrate, and innovate for our audience. As we continue to evolve the CCMA Awards year over year from a stand-alone broadcast into a brand and media property that elevates and supports country music throughout the year, Bell Media’s enthusiasm and support across all of their platforms nationally, while sharing our vision is incredibly exciting for us.”

As part of the content partnership, iHeartRadio Canada will launch the Pure Country National Flyaway Contest, which will offer listeners a chance to attend the event live.

As well, Pure Country will also present The Legends Show with special performances and will host the CCMA Red Carpet Pre-Show, which will take place live from Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre

Along with the broadcast partnership, the CCMA announced the first round of performers for the awards show, including Dean Brody, Carly Pearce, The Reklaws, and Josh Ross.

Additional performers, presenters, and host to be announced in the coming weeks.