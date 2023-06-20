Thrash Metal Icons EXODUS Sign Global Deal With Napalm Records; New Music On The Horizon

HOBOKEN, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – American thrash metal legends EXODUS announce they have officially signed a worldwide contract with Austrian rock/metal label Napalm Records.

The band’s latest release Persona Non Grata (2021), debuted in the US at No. 1 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart, No. 9 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre chart and hit No. 20 on the Current Album Sales chart, among others.

EXODUS’ career began over four decades ago, in 1979 – with the band becoming one of the premier metal bands originating from the potent San Francisco Bay Area thrash scene. The latest decade saw the return of celebrated, then-former vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza to the fold. With longstanding members Gary Holt on guitar, Tom Hunting on drums, Lee Altus on guitar and Jack Gibson on bass, EXODUS have seen increasing international response and success in their most recent era. In joining Napalm Records, the band is ready for its exciting next phase!

Holt said, “EXODUS is extremely excited to announce that we are joining the family at Napalm Records! It’s time for a new chapter for the band, and we are stoked to be joining the label and are starting to put our foot on the gas and prepare ourselves for the next record!

“They convinced us with their passion and love for the band, and we couldn’t say no to where we will go in the future. It’s time to push even further and not only continue to run right over people with our brand of thrash; it’s time to increase the body count! Here’s to new beginnings with Napalm Records!”

Thomas Caser, CEO of Napalm Records, added, “We are proud to announce this signing of one of the most influential metal bands in the world – one that has proven to always deliver the highest quality throughout the decades of their career. We cannot wait to start the work and on the road together! Welcome to the Napalm family – EXODUS!”