Bill Henderson of Chilliwack to be Inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

VANCOUVER, BC (CelebrityAccess) — Bill Henderson, the acclaimed producer, lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter of Chilliwack, one of Canada’s most beloved recording supergroups from the ’70s and ’80s, is set to receive a prestigious honor in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the Canadian music industry. With a career spanning over 50 years, Henderson’s induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) marks yet another milestone for the revered artist.

The official induction ceremony will take place on Monday, June 26, during the SOCAN Annual General Meeting in Henderson’s hometown of Vancouver, BC. The CSHF will pay tribute to Henderson for his exceptional repertoire of hit songs that span multiple genres, ranging from psychedelic rock and adult contemporary to pop rock. His creative genius has not only graced the stage but has also left an indelible mark on television and film.

Henderson’s role as a songwriter and record producer was instrumental to the success of Chilliwack. With the band, he crafted some of their most iconic songs, contributing to the creation of 14 albums that have left a lasting impact on audiences. Among their chart-toppers are fan favorites such as “Lonesome Mary,” “Fly at Night,” “I Believe,” “My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone),” and “Watcha Gonna Do.”

“Bill Henderson is the reason why Chilliwack is one of Canada’s most enduring bands. He has been the constant driving force and the heart and soul of the group, through various incarnations; but it is his songwriting that has carried Chilliwack throughout the eras, taking their writing from on-stage jams to thoughtfully structured songs with great hooks, that brought critical and fan success over many decades,” says Stan Meissner, CSHF Board Chairman.

“It became clear to me that the quality of our songs was the most important aspect of our work. If we could come up with good stuff we could survive for a long time,” says Henderson. “I wrote songs every day for many years and it took a long time to learn how to do a decent job. But every once in a while “the muse” would give me one for free. I gave her all my time and she gave me some good ones.”