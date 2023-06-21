Connecticut-Based Rock Quintet Goose Announces Goosemas 2023

June 21, 2023 – HAMPTON, VA – (CelebrityAccess) – Goose has announced plans for its 10th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 8 and 9 at Hampton, VA’s Hampton Coliseum – marking the band’s final shows of 2023. Goose is Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).

A Seated ticket request lottery for both shows began Tuesday (June 20) at 12 pm ET and will continue through Wednesday (June 21) at 5 pm ET, exclusively at www.goosemas.com. Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue presales, set to run Thursday (June 22) from 10 am-10 pm (ET) – Password: TK. In addition, VIP and Travel Packages go on-sale Wednesday (June 21) at 10 am ET. The general public onsale begins Friday (June 24) at 10 am ET.

“Goosemas started as a small holiday party with our friends in Connecticut 10 years ago, so it’s wild to bring it to this epic coliseum,” says Mitarotonda. “Hampton is a very special place to me, I’ve only been there once before, but it was a very meaningful and impactful experience, I’m very grateful we have the opportunity to play there this year.”

“Goosemas is always one of my favorite shows of the year,” adds Anspach. “I love how everyone gets into the spirit with us, and this year it will be extra special coinciding with our first show at the legendary Hampton Coliseum.”

In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers, Goose will donate $1 from each tour ticket to Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources. See below for upcoming tour dates.

GOOSE – ON TOUR 2023

JUNE

21 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre (SOLD OUT)

22 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

23 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

25 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest †

27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

29 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival †

30 – Garrettsville, OH – Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

JULY

1 – Garrettsville, OH – Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

6 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8 – Marshfield, MA – Levitate Music and Arts Festival †

29 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival †

SEPTEMBER

15 – Buffalo, NY – Borderland Music Festival †

16 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre (SOLD OUT)

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

22 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

22-24 – Redmond, OR – Cascade Equinox Festival †

23 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

26 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival †

OCTOBER

1 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26-29 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween †

NOVEMBER

3 – Paris, France – Le Trabendo

4 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor (SOLD OUT)

7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil (SOLD OUT)

11 – Berlin, Germany – Gretchen (SOLD OUT)

13 – Brussels, Belgium – AB Club (SOLD OUT)

15 – Glasgow, UK – Baad

16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2

18 – Bristol, UK – Thekla (SOLD OUT)

19 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

20 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom