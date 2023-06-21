Jason Roth Named VP Of Communications At Wasserman Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announce the hire of Jason Roth, who will serve as the talent agency’s Vice President of Communications.

In his new role, Roth will lead Wasserman Music’s communications strategy, including media relations, executive communications, and partner communications in collaboration with the company’s marketing, social media, and internal communications teams.

Roth joins Wasserman from his most recent stint as Communications Director for SiriusXM but previously held senior communications roles at other music and tech-facing companies such as Apple, where he handled communications for iTunes and helped to launch the App Store, Apple TV, iCloud, and other Apple products.

His past communications roles also include Capitol Records, where he oversaw publicity campaigns for artists such as LCD Soundsystem, the Decemberists, Liz Phair, Doves, Yellowcard, Dandy Warhols, Sean Lennon, and the Beatles catalog.

Roth is also a longtime music writer who has contributed to NPR Music, Spin, Variety, the Chicago Tribune, and numerous music books and album liner notes

“Jason’s breadth of communications experience with music-related brands, technology, and artists will be invaluable for the strategic development and messaging of Wasserman Music’s growth on a global scale. He is a tremendous addition to our company and culture – we’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Wasserman CMO Lori Beth Feldman.