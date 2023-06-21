Rising Country Hitmaker Dylan Wolfe Signs A Publishing Deal With Riser House & Lyric Music Publishing

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Independent country songwriter and recording artist Dylan Wolfe has signed an exclusive publishing deal with Riser House and Drew Baldridge’s Lyric Music Publishing.

Wolfe, who is based in Illinois, has generated more than 10 million streams with hits such as “Wasting My Time” & “Something To Talk About” and developed a social media following of more than 1 million.

“For 7 years I’ve been playing music, writing songs, working a job, traveling back and forth to Nashville from Illinois and I always prayed that someone would hear my stuff, see my hard work and be willing to take a chance with me,” says Wolfe. “That has finally happened & I couldn’t be more blessed! I’m so excited to be a part of the Riser House family and to have my mentor Drew as part of the team as well. My career has only just begun and the expectations are high for the future!”

“Dylan not only brings raw talent, but he is a self-starter and has incredible work ethic,” says Jennifer Johnson, President and Co-Founder of Riser House Entertainment. “I’m honored to be partnered with Baldridge in this publishing venture, and I am very excited for Dylan’s future!”

“I’ve watched Dylan since day 1 cut his teeth playing in the same dive bars that I started playing in back in southern IL,” says added Drew Baldridge. “His work ethic is unmatched and he continues to grow everyday in his artistry and songwriting. I’m so excited to be partnering with Jennifer Johnson and her incredible team at Riser House to give Dylan’s music the light it deserves!”