Shore Fire Media Promotes Olivia Del Valle To Senior Account Exec

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of longtime staffer Olivia Del Valle to the role of Senior Account Executive.

Based in Shore Fire’s Nashville offices, Del Valle joined the company in 2018 and has since played a significant role in multiple high profile client campaigns.

Her collaborations with clients include Hannah Dasher, America’s top bourbon authority Fred Minnick, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Naomi Raine and Big Yellow Dog Music.

Del Valle is a graduate of Virginia Tech and holds a degree in Public Relations with a minor in Business leadership.

“Olivia is an incredibly talented and dynamic professional who has consistently gone above and beyond for her clients and campaigns since she began her career with Shore Fire,” stated Jaclyn Carter, Vice President at Shore Fire. “We are thrilled to recognize her as a leader in numerous campaigns, highlighting her exceptional skills and commitment.”