TV and Radio Host Bobby Bones Announces Full ‘Comedically Inspirational On Tour’ Schedule

June 21, 2023 – NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones has announced the full schedule for his Comedically Inspirational on Tour trek.

Tickets go on sale Friday (June 23) at 10 am local time. VIP tickets will also be available, including access to sound check, a Q&A session, a meet and greet, and a photo opportunity. In addition, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit Wags & Walks Nashville.

Bones shared his excitement for the announcement, stating, “We have had such a great response to the Comedically Inspirational shows in the past that I couldn’t wait to get back out there as soon as we could. I’m used to connecting with the B Team through the airwaves every morning, so getting to see everyone in person is always really special. Can’t wait to see everyone out there!”

During the upcoming tour, Bones will connect with the audience, sharing humorous and uplifting stories from his life. The tour kicks off July 22 at the CMA Theater in Nashville.

The complete list of shows includes:

7/22 – Nashville, TN – CMA Theater

8/12 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

8/19 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre

9/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotel & Casino

9/15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center

9/16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater

11/17 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theatre