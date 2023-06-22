Kim Petras Announces The ‘Feed The Beast’ World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-winning, international pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has announced her Feed the Beast World Tour. The Live Nation-produced 34-date North American leg kicks off in Austin, TX, on September 27 and takes Petras to Miami, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Diego and more.

The UK/European run of shows begins February 13, 2024, in Birmingham, UK, taking Petras to London, Paris, Cologne, Milan, Amsterdam, Manchester and Brussels.

Various pre-sales, including the Kim artist pre-sale, begin today (June 22), with the general on-sale starting Monday (June 26) at 10 am local time. The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include meet and greet and photo ops with Petras, early entry into the venue and limited-edition merchandise items.

The tour announcement comes before the release of Petras’ upcoming album, Feed the Beast, on Friday (June 23). Petras will perform live on NBC’s Today Show on Friday as part of the Citi Concert Series to celebrate the new album and upcoming tour.

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates 2023

Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sep 30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2024

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique