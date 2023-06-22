Kim Petras Announces The ‘Feed The Beast’ World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-winning, international pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has announced her Feed the Beast World Tour. The Live Nation-produced 34-date North American leg kicks off in Austin, TX, on September 27 and takes Petras to Miami, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Diego and more.
The UK/European run of shows begins February 13, 2024, in Birmingham, UK, taking Petras to London, Paris, Cologne, Milan, Amsterdam, Manchester and Brussels.
Various pre-sales, including the Kim artist pre-sale, begin today (June 22), with the general on-sale starting Monday (June 26) at 10 am local time. The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include meet and greet and photo ops with Petras, early entry into the venue and limited-edition merchandise items.
The tour announcement comes before the release of Petras’ upcoming album, Feed the Beast, on Friday (June 23). Petras will perform live on NBC’s Today Show on Friday as part of the Citi Concert Series to celebrate the new album and upcoming tour.
Feed The Beast World Tour Dates 2023
Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sep 30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
2024
Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
Feb 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI
Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique