Six Promoted To Agent And Executive Roles At CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced a round of promotions that see Yasi Agahnia, Logan Binstock, Abe Coelho, Ryan Quint, Karen Schillinger, and Erik Toral elevated to agent and executive roles in the talent agency.

Yasi Agahnia, based in Los Angeles, has been named as an agent in CAA’s private events division. She joined CAA’s mailroom in 2018 after graduating from the University of San Diego with a degree in Communication Studies. She served as an assistant to Robert Norman and Dave Aussenberg before being promoted to Booking Professional and entering the Elevate program in 2023.

Karen Schillinger, based in Nashville, has also joined CAA’s Music Touring division as an agent. She joined CAA in 2017 and achieved Booking Professional status in 2022 before joining the agency’s Elevate program in 2023. Schillinger is a graduate of Cornell University, where she received a degree in Policy Analysis and Management.

Ryan Quint, based in Los Angeles, was promoted to the role of agent in CAA’s Comedy Touring division. He represents a client roster that includes Nurse Blake, Bianca Del Rio, Craig Ferguson, Ron White, Sooshi Mango, Sasha Colby, Josh Richards, and many others. Quint joined CAA as an assistant to Head of Comedy Touring Matt Blake in 2019 and was promoted to the Elevate program in 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Industry from Drexel University.

Logan Binstock joined CAA’s mailroom in 2021 but subsequently served as an assistant to Christian Carino before being promoted to CAA Elevate earlier this year. As an agent, Binstock will continue to collaborate with Carino to develop new business opportunities for CAA’s client roster. She graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Creative Production.

Abe Coelho has been tapped for a role as an agent in CAA’s Media Finance department. Based in Los Angeles, his new role will involve focusing on packaging, sourcing financing for, and selling distribution rights to independently financed films. Coelho, originally from Brazil, joined CAA in 2018 after working at São Paulo-based RT Features. He most recently served as a Media Finance Coordinator. Coelho earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of the Arts London and a master’s degree from the University of Southern California.

Erik Toral, also based in Los Angeles, joins CAA’s Global Client Strategy as an executive. In his new role, he will work on behalf of CAA’s clients to maximize their earnings by developing brand strategies and commercial business opportunities. Toral joined CAA in 2018 as a Receptionist and later transitioned to Assistant in the Non-Fiction Television and TV Scripted groups. He was promoted to the role of Coordinator in 2021 and entered the CAA Elevate program in 2022.