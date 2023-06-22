Tina Davis Named President At Empire Records

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Empire Records announced the promotion of Tina Davis to the role of President at the independent record label and music publisher.

In her new role, Davis will continue to oversee Empire’s A&R operations, as well as day-to-day operations at the label.

Davis joined Empire as Vice President of A&R in 2018 and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2021. Her resume also includes a senior A&R role at Def Jam.

“Tina has been instrumental in the overall growth of Empire since joining the team in 2018. With her experience, she has a unique understanding of the creative journey of our artists,” Empire founder and CEO, Ghazi Shami said in a statement provided to Variety. “Working closely with Tina and seeing the continued growth of our team makes this extremely rewarding and there couldn’t have been a better person for the role.”

“As a Bay Area native, I am honored to continue to build out the culture of Empire and shape the future talent that we partner with in years to come,” Davis added. “The Empire team embodies what it means to champion artist development and advocate for artist control and creativity.”