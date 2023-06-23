Gorillaz Cancel U.S. Tour

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — Gorillaz have abruptly pulled the plug on their upcoming U.S. tour.

The Getaway tour, which was announced last month, was set to begin at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on September 11th with shows scheduled through late October when the U.S. segment wrapped at Miami’s FTX Arena on October 23rd.

In a statement, a rep for the band said: “We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

While Gorillaz did not offer any insight into the reason for the cancellation, ticket vendors blamed “scheduling conflicts” and “circumstances beyond our control.”

“Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time. Please allow for up to 30 days for the refund to process.”

A virtual band, Gorillaz was launched by Blur musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett in 1998.