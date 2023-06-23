Kesha & Dr. Luke Settle Defamation Suit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Kesha and her former longtime producer Dr. Luke have reached an out of court settlement of a defamation suit, apparently bringing an end to years of litigation between the two former collaborators.

In a joint statement released via social media, Kesha and Dr. Luke said the suit was settled by mutual agreement, with each providing their own additional statement as part of the agreement.

“Only God knows what happened that night. As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved,” Kesha wrote.

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well,” Dr. Luke added in his own statement.

Dr. Luke, the professional name of noted record producer Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, was accused by Kesha in 2014 of sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, civil harassment, violation of California’s laws against unfair business practices, infliction of emotional distress (both intentional and negligent), and negligent retention and supervision.

Dr. Luke denied the allegations and responded with a countersuit, alleging breach of contract and defamation, and accusing Kesha and her new management of attempting to extort him into dropping his contract with her.

The trial was set to begin in July after almost a decade of wending its way through the court system and the decision to settle follows a recent ruling that determined that Dr. Luke was a public figure, making it harder for him to prove that he was defamed by Kesha.