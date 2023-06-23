The CCMA Announced The Dean Brody Is The 2023 Recipient Of The Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) announced that country artist Dean Brody is the 2023 recipient of the Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award.

Brody was named for the honor in recognition of his achievements across numerous initiatives through the Dean Brody Foundation, which he launched in 2011 to support the rescue and prevention of young girls being exploited and trafficked in Brazil and around the world.

Since its debut, the Foundation has raised over $500K through self-funding by Brody and has saved countless girls from trafficking and exploitation.

In 2021, Brody expanded the foundation’s mission in partnership with the global organization International Justice Mission (IJM), supporting their efforts to combat the online exploitation of children (OSEC) in the Philippines and prevent harm before it happens. In his quiet and humble manner, Dean has also supported countless grassroots charities across Canada in addition to higher profile events including his 2022 partnership with the National Hockey League Players Association® (NHLPA®), donating $60,000 to the local minor hockey community in his hometown of Cranbrook, B.C. to ensure children of families facing financial barriers could access the sport.

“The Dean Brody Foundation was started after a life-changing trip, in hopes of giving a voice to the voiceless. I am incredibly honoured to be receiving this year’s Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award to be able to further shine a spotlight on the causes that I hold deeply to my heart and have supported through this foundation,” says Brody. “Stepping into partnership with IJM a few years ago has allowed us to increase our reach and impact and it has been inspiring to see how much more we’ve been able to accomplish together. On behalf of every single exploited child we’ve been able to help, I want to thank both the CCMA and the Slaight family for this honour.”

“I am very impressed with the work and contributions Dean Brody has personally made to making the lives of so many people here in Canada and Internationally better and safer,” shares Gary Slaight President and CEO of The Slaight Family Foundation. “The Slaight Family Foundation starting with my father Allan, has always believed that giving back to those in need is the most important commodity we can provide as human beings and we champion Dean’s endeavour in doing the same. Dean’s achievements are certainly deserving of this Humanitarian Award, and I congratulate him on this recognition.”

The 2023 Slaight Music Humanitarian Award will be presented to Dean Brody during a private industry event as part of Country Music Week 2023, taking place September 14-16 in Hamilton, ON.