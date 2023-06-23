Upgrades Announced At The Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — The New Orleans Saints unveiled the latest round of upgrades at the Caesars Superdome as part of Envision the Future, a multi-year plan to modernize the venerable stadium.

The project, a partnership between Louisiana Stadium & Exposition District (LSED), the New Orleans Saints and the State of Louisiana is scheduled to be completed in time for the team to mark the stadium’s 50th anniversary in 2025.

Changes at the stadium include the removal of the Northeast and Northwest loge clubs which have been replaced with an East loge club named the Caesars Legends Club.

The upgrades include the addition of a dedicated club and suite area provides access to Gate C with access to dedicated escalators and new elevators which will provide fans with a faster entry to the club and premium areas.

The new Caesars Club includes expanded areas that now stretch along the length of the sideline and which feature improved seating as well as new amenities for premium ticket holders.

The VIP loge level will also feature an upgraded concourse connecting to the new Caesars Club, as well as new premium bars, markets and concessions.

Additionally, modern restrooms and family facilities have been added on both sides of the club to cut down on restroom wait times during busy events.

The team also announced plans for upgraded food and beverage options in conjunction with the official food and facilities management team, Sodexo. As part of the upgrades, the stadium will see upgrades to its back-of-house concession capabilities, allowing the transportation of fresh food to all concession areas in the stadium.

Additionally, 10 new grab & go markets that will provide hot and cold food options will be located throughout the stadium on the 100, 200 and 500 levels in 2023. All markets are cashless, self-service food options for fans.

The Saints also touted new technology being brought to the stadium that includes State-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) self-checkout scanners, which allow guests to quickly scan and pay for items. Self-Ordering kiosks have been installed at select locations around the stadium, allowing fans to order and pay for concessions via touch screens.

As well, Caesars Superdome has been outfitted with a brand-new point of sale system, which includes touchless Apple Pay, to help speed up the ordering and payment process and in-seat vendors will also be equiopped with handheld credit card reader technology.

Architecture services are being provided by Trahan Architects. Founded by Trey Trahan, FAIA, Trahan Architects. Contractor services are being provided by Broadmoor LLC., a private, family-owned, heavy civil contractor company based in New Orleans.