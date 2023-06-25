Australian Artist Alice Ivy Signs To Helix Records and Announces Third Studio Album

June 23, 2023 – SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – ARIA-nominated Australian artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alice Ivy catapults into the year with a stream of announcements: the first piece of her third studio album, Do What Makes You Happy, arrives with new single “Howlin’ At The New Moon” feat. Mayer Hawthorne, alongside her signing to international dance label Helix Records.

Including Ivy’s vocals for the first time since her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album, I’m Dreaming, “Howlin’ At The Moon” pairs the house groove of Channel Tres, charged with a driving bassline and infectious funk like “CUFF IT” with the feature of Grammy-nominated soul vocalist Hawthorne. Hawthorne’s fierce adlibs give instant danceability to the release and are unlike anything experienced yet in Ivy’s discography. Produced by Ivy and mixed by multi-Grammy Award-winning Andrew Dawson (Beyoncé, Pusha T, Childish Gambino) in Arizona, Ivy’s new release marks the next chapter of her evolution, pieced together throughout her forthcoming third album.

Recorded at Shifted Recording Studios in Brooklyn, Mayer shares, “This song is more explosive than an onion volcano at Benihana! Alice is like a hibachi chef on the boards – we had so much fun making this one!” A fan of Hawthorne’s since high school, Alice Ivy reveals, “It’s honestly been a dream of mine to work with him. Mayer and I were writing in New York last year, and Mayer had a last-minute cancellation, so we jumped in together! Howlin’ came about in just a few hours. I was internally losing my shit when he started putting his vocals down. What you hear on the track are all first takes! Absolutely flawless. Hands down one of my favorite collaborations of all time.”

Ivy is the first Australian female producer to join the Helix Records roster. With offices worldwide, the multi-territory label is the independent home for the world’s best new electronic dance music, including international electronic artists and producers Snakehips, Jamie Jones, San Holo, Darin and AR/CO. “I’m super excited to start this new chapter with Helix Records after signing with them on my recent trip to LA,” Ivy shares. “The global team at Helix has guided the careers of many electronic artists that have inspired me. I’ve had the privilege of working from their studios worldwide while writing my new album. It’s great to be joining the family, and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

Ivy has amassed over 60 million career streams. She has reached wide acclaim in her home of Australia, including nominations at the AIR Awards and Australian Music Prize. Ivy has won the Music Victoria Awards, 2 x ARIA, J Award and Australian Women In Music Awards, and the No. 1 most played track on triple j. On her second studio album, Don’t Sleep; Ivy collaborated with Ecca Vandal, Thelma Plum, Montaigne, Odette and Ngaiire.