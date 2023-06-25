Shaquille O’Neal Announces Largest Bass Music Festival In Texas – Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival

June 25, 2023 -PANTHER ISLAND, FT. WORTH, TX (CelebrityAccess) – DIESEL (aka SHAQ) is taking his touring live event series Shaq’s ‘Bass All Stars’ to the next level with his first large-scale bass music festival – Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival. In need of your bass and dubstep fix, the largest bass music festival in Texas will take place on Saturday (September 16), which will welcome over 10,000 fans to Panther Island. With a stellar lineup personally curated by SHAQ himself, the festival will feature more than 15 of SHAQ’s chosen All-Stars, including Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, Kai Wachi, Crankdat, and many more across two stages.

Continuing his mission to support up-and-coming producers, SHAQ has invited a unique talent roster who will give festivalgoers an audio and visual experience like no other. In partnership with Disco Donnie Presents and Medium Rare, this will be DIESEL’s largest festival to date after performing at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Outside Lands, Tomorrowland, and much more. The festival will also host Shaq’s favorite Texas food trucks for fans to indulge in, as well as interactive brand activations and over-the-top photo moments.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale. For more information on the festival and purchasing tickets, be sure to visit the official website here.