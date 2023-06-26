Actor Gary Sinise Formally Accepts The Charlie Daniels Patriot Award

June 26, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Critically-acclaimed actor Gary Sinise, best known for his role as Lt. Dan alongside Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump, has formally accepted the Charlie Daniels Patriot Award.

Last week in Nashville, David Corlew, longtime manager of the late Daniels and The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) co-founder, along with Green Beret combat veteran Joel Pruitt (last year’s recipient of the Charlie Daniels Patriot Award) presented Sinise with the honor.

Sinise was announced as a 2022 recipient of the award last Fall at the Fourth Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards, but was unable to attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts. Corlew believes Daniels would be thrilled for Sinise.

“Gary Sinise has set the ‘high water mark’ in support for our vets,” explains Corlew. “Foundations and support groups can learn so much from this guy. Besides creating an incredible bed of work in the film and entertainment industry, he has utilized it to broaden the reach for all of us, a wonderful example of selfless service. Simply put, he cares, and so do we. Charlie would be very proud that we made this happen.”

“I am honored to receive this award from Charlie Daniels, in his name,” said Sinise. “To receive an award in his name is a blessing, a privilege, an honor. Why did I get so lucky?”

The criteria for the Charlie Daniels Patriot Award is based on the mission of the organization: to support veterans in their return, rehabilitation, and reintegration back into civilian life. The award honors a person, persons, or group that fulfills and exemplifies the efforts and dedication of TCDJHP’s purpose to continuously care, support and encourage the men, women, and families who have served our great nation.

Previous recipients include Chris Young, Darryl Worley, Mike Huckabee, Mark “Oz” Geist, Jude Seale, William Horton, Donnie Mingus, MTSU’s Daniels Center, The Shepherd’s Center and more.

In 2022, TCDJHP raised over one million dollars for our nation’s veterans, marking the organization’s most successful year to date. Today the non-profit continues Daniels’ patriotic mission with multiple yearly events, including the Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards – TCDJHP’s biggest fundraiser. This fall, the special dinner event will enter its fifth year with formal details to be announced in the coming weeks.