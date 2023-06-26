The 19th Annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic Raises A Record-Breaking $1.8 million For 2023

NORMAN, Okla. (CelebrityAccess) – The 19th Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic raised a record-breaking $1.8 million earlier this month (June 2-3). This brought the total funds raised for OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children battling cancer, to an impressive sum of nearly $18 million.

The highlight of the event was the Sawyer Brown-headlined dinner on June 2nd, which featured a denim and diamonds theme and drew a crowd of over 750 attendees. The dinner included an auction that helped to drive 2023’s record fund raising.

The auction included items such as:

A guitar signed by Taylor Swift fetched an astounding $120,000.

A fishing trip with Toby Keith and Jimmy Houston attracted a bid of $80,000.

The opportunity to have dinner with Toby Keith went for $70,000.

A Game of Thrones trip to Croatia & Spain, with 11 packages sold, raised $20,000 each.

Country Countdown USA’s Lon Helton donated a guitar that fetched $44,000. It was adorned with signatures from renowned artists such as Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Brantley Gilbert, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Ingrid Andress, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, and Jelly Roll.

The auction also featured memorabilia from NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, NBA star Steph Curry, and golf icon Tiger Woods. Additional items were donated by Ashley Furniture, Crew’s Cottage Carlton Landing, The Joinery, Tim Kenney, Travis McIntyre, Red Fork Distillery, Kennel & Crate, Ryan Cunningham, South OKC Ace Hardware, and LOREC Ranch Home Furnishings.

The golf tournament held on Saturday (6/3) saw participation from 55 teams. The winners of the morning session were Isa Camall, Joe Lemeux, Lane Wallace, Mark Moore, and Ben Hayes. The afternoon session winners were Ryan Sparkman, Harvey Sparkman, Drew Goodman, Carson Sparkman, and Evan Sparkman. The $10,000 shootout winner was Pete Penner.

The Toby Keith Foundation, established in 2006, has been instrumental in supporting pediatric cancer patients in Oklahoma. The foundation played a pivotal role in raising funds to construct OK Kids Korral, which has been serving families for nine years.

peaking to The Oklahoman at this year’s event, Toby Keith expressed his excitement for the upcoming milestones: “Next year, it’ll be the 10th year for OK Kids Korral, 20th year of my foundation party. We’re gonna celebrate a 10 and a 20, and we’re gonna blow it out. It’s amazing how much support we get. But it takes that kind of support to handle 300 families a year.”