H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival Returns To Shoreline Amphitheater For 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning R&B artist H.E.R. and Live Nation Urban are teaming up for the return of the “Lights On Festival” music festival.

The two-day festival will take place at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA on September 16 & 17 with a lineup that includes R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and a special set by H.E.R. & Friends set to conclude the festival on September 17.

The lineup also includes Don Toliver, Alina Baraz, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Doechii, DVSN, and many more.

“I’m so excited ‘Lights On Festival’ will be making its return,” H.E.R. says, “It’s my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come!”

The festival debuted in 2019 and was fully sold out in its inaugural year. After a hiatus in 2020 for COVID, the fest returned in 2021 for a second sold-out year, drawing more than 13,000 fans for each of the festival’s two days to Concord Pavilion.

Pre-sales go live Thursday, June 29 at 12pm PT. All presales end on Thursday, June 29 at 10pm PT and general on-sale launches Friday, June 30 at 12pm PT.

Lineup

H.E.R. & Friends

Jazmine Sullivan

Partynextdoor

Don Toliver

Alina Baraz

Toosii

Smino

Syd

Doechii

DVSN

Kiana Ledé

UMI

Amerie

Ayra Starr

Ravyn Lenae

Uncle Waffles

Flo

Symba

Alex Vaughn

Rexx Life Raj

Q

Tanerélle

Leon Thomas

Kyle Dion

Jozzy

Karri

Saint Harison DJ Set

Esta

Andre Power