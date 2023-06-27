Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group Announces A Catalog Deal With The estate Of Joe Cocker

(CelebrityAccess) — Irving Azoff’s music rights company, Iconic Artists Group, announced the formation of a deal with the Estate of the late rock legend Joe Cocker.

The deal will see IAG “acquire, develop and expand” Cocker’s music with an eye towards developing the next generation of the late artist’s fans, the company said.

With a career that spans more than 50 years, Cocker was well known for his covers of songs such as The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends” and Billy Preston’s “You Are So Beautiful” but he also co-wrote original music such as “Black Eyed Blues” and “High Time We Went.”

Iconic, which launched in 2020 following the acquisition of a majority stake in the catalog of the legendary rock group The Beach Boys, has since acquired stakes in the catalogs of Dean Martin, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Nat King Cole, and Linda Ronstadt.

Jimmy Edwards, president, Iconic said, “Joe Cocker is an unparalleled interpreter of song, and there is no mistaking his uniquely distinct, straight from the heart delivery. We are honored to work with Joe’s family and be the custodians of his powerful body of work.”

“Joe’s life was in his voice. There are so many great performances in his musical legacy, and we are delighted that the team at Iconic share our ambition that, with their skill, his band of ‘friends’ will continue to grow through listening, discovering, and rediscovering,” added Pam Cocker.

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.