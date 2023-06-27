Jarred Arfa Named EVP, Head Of Global Music At The Newly Minted IAG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent Artist Group (IAG), the newly talent agency formed by the merger of Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) and Artist Group International (AGI), announced the appointment of Jarred Arfa as Executive Vice-President, Head of Global Music.

In his newly elevated role at IAG, Jarred Arfa will lead the combined music departments of APA and AGI, reporting directly to Jim Osbourne, the newly-appointed CEO of IAG. Arfa joins IAG from AGI, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations, including business development, legal, financial and corporate reporting, overseeing artist tour contracts, VIP ticketing, sponsorship and brand partnerships at the agency.

During his tenure at AGI, he helped facilitate the agency’s sale to private equity investor Ron Burkle’s The Yucaipa Companies in 2012 and later played a role in Yucaipa’s investments in K2 and Danny Wimmer Presents.

He began his career at Robert Silverman’s CKX Inc. acting as Director of Muhammad Ali Enterprises and Director of Operations for Elvis Presley Enterprises.

“Jarred has been instrumental in getting this partnership to the finish line. We have tremendous confidence in him to not only lead the day-to-day operations of our music department, but to help us grow it from here,” said Jim Osborne.

“I am excited to work with the outstanding young team of APA agents who have been thriving, particularly in urban, as we combine into one cohesive unit. I look forward to further offering crossover opportunities for our artists that Jim Osborne and his team have done such an amazing job at. Our plan is to grow the department with a quality over quantity ethos,” added Jarred Arfa of his new role.

“Jarred has been an invaluable asset to us on so many levels,” said Marsha Vlasic. “We have tremendous confidence in him to lead our efforts to integrate and grow our combined music assets enabling our artists and agents to thrive,” said Marsha Vlasic.