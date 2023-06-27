Ticketing & Event Commerce Platform TIXR Names Irene Hedges as Chief Strategy Officer

SANTA MONICA – June 27, 2023 (CelebrityAccess) – Tixr, the largest, fastest-growing privately-held primary ticketing and event commerce marketplace, has named veteran entertainment executive Irene Hedges as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at the company. In this newly created role, Hedges will lead the company’s strategic growth initiatives, including new business verticals, corporate development, and international expansion efforts.

“Since Tixr’s inception, we’ve opened new markets with ‘frontier projects’ that continue to push the envelope, grow our offering, and move the business into new territory,” said Robert Davari, Co-Founder and CEO of Tixr. “Irene is the perfect fit to spearhead these efforts, given her extensive strategic experience as a corporate development leader at some of the most recognizable brands in the world.”

Hedges brings over 15 years of experience working in various leadership positions in the entertainment industry. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Corporate Business Development and Strategy at Warner Bros., launching new ventures across the company’s business units, including theatrical and television, brands and franchises, video games, themed entertainment, consumer products, and retail. She has an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Hedges will be based in Tixr’s Santa Monica headquarters.

“Tixr’s growth trajectory is undeniable. I’m thrilled to be joining such an entrepreneurial team with an innovative and motivating culture,” said Hedges. “Tixr’s organic growth and profitability are rare and unique in this competitive industry. I’m excited to apply my skill set to turbo-charging the business in creative ways and building upon Tixr’s solid foundation.”

Tixr exclusively powers more than 500 of the most respected live entertainment brands in 40 countries, including LIV Golf, Wynn Nightlife, Riot Fest, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Riot Games Arena, Playa Luna Presents, Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Lightning in a Bottle, Portland Trail Blazers’ New G League Affiliate Rip City Remix, and many others. The 10-year-old company is well-capitalized and profitable. Since its inception, Tixr has processed over $1 billion in transactions through its platform built for unified commerce and sales beyond tickets.

The new announcement comes on the heels of a number of new executive appointments and promotions at Tixr over the past several months. Matt Baca was named Vice President of Finance after serving in finance leadership roles at Verve, Paradigm, Windish, and Live Nation. Acacia Diaz, née Newlon, joined Tixr as its first-ever Vice President of Marketing after serving in similar roles at Eventbrite and Ticketfly. Nate Liberman joined Tixr from Oak View Group and Kroenke Sports as Vice President of Sports. Music industry veteran Sara Mertz was also promoted to Vice President of Music Partnerships – Venues