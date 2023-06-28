Aspen Artists Launches With Charlie Walk As Co-Founder and CEO

June 28, 2023 – NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Veteran music executive Charlie Walk (President, Republic (2013-2018), President, Epic (2005-2008) is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aspen Artists, with creative spaces and offices in Aspen, CO., New York City, NY, and Mexico City.

The company vision states, “Aspen Artists is a global music media platform that builds and scales iconic superstar artist’s brands, creates culture-shifting content, and disrupts the outdated music industry using the power of authentic storytelling.

“We believe the next superstars are already out there, but there is no clear pathway to fame. The breakthrough to stardom lies in stopping the scroll and converting fickle followers into forever fans. We empower the rising voices of today to become the next cultural icons and superstars of tomorrow.”

During his extensive label career, Walk has helped guide many musicians in their careers, including John Mayer, the late Nipsey Hussle, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, Drake, The Weeknd and more. The respected music executive just celebrated becoming the most followed music industry executive on Instagram, a nod to his popularity and impact within the industry.

Walk told AllAccess about his new venture, “I’m taking my 30+ years of experience working with some of the biggest stars in the world and flipping the script on artist discovery, band creation and brand marketing. We have an in-house creative agency, social media agency and brand development team, which will chart the course toward success.

“We are committed to moving culture by signing artists as well as developing and partnering with those artists as well as creating artist brands.”

Walk has assembled a global team of non-traditional media and music executives with job openings that need filling. You can learn more about Aspen Artists and the current job openings HERE or contact powderr@aspenartists.com.