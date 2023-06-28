Former One Direction Member, Zayn Signs With Mercury Records & Teases New Single

June 28, 2023 – LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Zayn (Zayn Malik), formerly of One Direction, has signed to Mercury Records. The news arrived as Zayn scrubbed his Instagram account clean and was trending on Twitter.

The Multiplatinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, and producer just launched a pre-save and teaser for his forthcoming debut single for Mercury, set to arrive this Summer.

With his debut album Mind of Mine, Zayn – known for infusing R&B and pop, became the first UK male solo artist to Chart at no. 1 on the UK and US album charts in the first week of release. The album’s first single, “Pillowtalk,” hit No. 1 in 68 countries and has been certified 5x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album was followed by the gold-certified Icarus Falls and then the critically-acclaimed Nobody is Listening.

Mercury Records President Tyler Arnold said of the signing, “As soon as Zayn and I met, I knew we had to work together. I was blown away by the new music but just as impressed by his vision, drive and spirit. We’re honored he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. We’ve got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together.”

Zayn has garnered several accolades throughout his career, including a Billboard Music Award, an American Music Award, an MTV VMA, and two Brit Award nominations.