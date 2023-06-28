Jimmy Buffett Drops Out Of Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) — Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band have dropped out of their scheduled headlining slot on Summerfest’s main stage.

Buffett was slated to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 6th, but Summerfest organizers announced that the show has been canceled, citing “circumstances out of our control.”

In Buffett’s place, Summerfest announced that the indie rock trio AJR will step into the headlining slot on July 6th in addition to their previously announced gig of opening for Imagine Dragons at the music festival two days later.

Tickets for the AJR show will go on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, as well as in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

Buffett has not commented on missing Summerfest. In May, he was forced to cancel a scheduled performance in South Carolina after he was hospitalized for undisclosed health issues.