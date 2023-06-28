Litmus Music Strikes A Catalog Deal With benny blanco

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Litmus Music, the music rights investment fund backed by private equity giant Carlyle, announced the acquisition of a portfolio of compositions from songwriter, producer, and recording artist benny blanco.

The deal covers hundreds of songs, including multiple platinum hits as well as select music publishing copyrights, Litmus said.

Those songs include hits such as “Eastside” recorded by benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid, “Roses” recorded by benny blanco & Juice WRLD featuring Brendon Urie, “Señorita” recorded by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, “Moves Like Jagger” recorded by Maroon 5, “Love Yourself” recorded by Justin Bieber, “Diamonds” recorded by Rihanna, “Die for You” by the Weeknd and re-released featuring Arianna Grande, “Now or Never” recorded by Halsey, and “Rockabye” recorded by Clean Bandit featuring Ann-Marie and Sean Paul.

The deal was developed through blanco’s long-standing relationship with Litmus’ Dan McCarroll, who first collaborated with blanco at EMI Music Publishing.

“I first crossed paths with Dan as a young teenager,” said blanco. “I feel like we’ve had so many dinners and conversations that have gone beyond music and they really helped guide and shape me into the person I am today. There’s no better home I could imagine for such a meaningful part of my catalog.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing benny since he was seventeen years old,” said Dan McCarroll, Litmus Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “It’s been a joy working with him over the years and watching him become the incredible writer and producer he is today. We at Litmus are honored to work with him now to support part of his incredible catalog.”

According to Litmus, Carlyle Global Credit provided a portion of the capital for the deal from its Credit Opportunities strategy, which has invested more than $2.2bn in the entertainment and media spaces since 2018.