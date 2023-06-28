Madonna Postpones Her Celebrations Tour For Health Issues

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Madonna has put the brakes on her current ‘Celebration’ tour due to health issues.

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, broke the news to fans via social media, stating that the tour is being rescheduled after Madonna did a stint in the hospital.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving; however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote on Instagram.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he added.

The Live Nation-produced tour was slated to kick off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on July 15th for an extensive North American run. Dates for the EU and UK are scheduled to begin on October 14th at the O2 in London.