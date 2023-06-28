Mark Turcotte Joins Outback Presents At SVP Of Marketing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert and festival promoter Outback Presents announced the hire of veteran media executive Mark Turcotte for the role of Senior Vice President of Marketing.

“This is a landmark moment for Outback Presents,” notes Outback Presents president Mike Smardak. “Mark will be instrumental in fostering success with our artists, managers, agents, venues and brand partners. I’ve known Mark for over 25 years and it has always been a professional goal of mine to find a way to work with him. I’m excited that we’ve found the opportunity and am looking forward to great potential in our future.”

Turcotte, who will be based in Outback’s Nashville headquarters, officially takes up his new role on July 18th. In his new posting, Turcotte will develop and manage partnerships with media or other commercial entities for Outback’s portfolio of events.

After beginning his career as a musician in Syracuse, New York, Turcotte transitioned into marketing in 1987. His resume includes past roles at Cox Media Group, where he served as the company’s national marketing exec.

“My dream since first getting into the business is to help bring joy, through music, comedy and performance, to diverse audiences and to make sure the artists are given the respect and consideration they deserve in marketing their shows,” explains Turcotte. “All my life I’ve been in the business of filling seats, whether in a theater or on a program log. Either way, I’m not satisfied unless there’s a line of people waiting for a seat to open.”

“I’m hoping to hear from all my connections on how we can work together and create great events for our respective audiences,” adds Turcotte. “It’s nothing new. It’s just time to reboot the concept and get it back in play. I cannot wait to get started.”