Bruce Solar Joins Paladin Artists

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following his exit from the Agency for the Performing Arts last week, veteran talent executive Bruce Solar has become the latest agent to join the team at Paladin Artists.

Solar will be based in Los Angeles and brings a client roster that Blondie, Cake, Psychedelic Furs, The Zombies, Radical Face, Eels, Fantastic Negrito, and The Monkees as well as Jeff Bridges and Brian Wilson that he already shares with Paladin. Other artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Working with Bruce is always a pleasure. His integrity and instincts are already well established. As a bonus, we can get poker tips and his extensive reviews of everything streaming,” says Steve Martin.

“It’s great to be reunited with Bruce,” says Andy Somers. “We’ve accomplished a lot in our many previous years working together and I have every confidence that Bruce joining Paladin will create amazing new opportunities for our company.”

Solar most recently served as Co-Head of Worldwide Music at APA but has worked with many of the Paladin principals, including co-founders Steve Martin and Andy Somers during his long tenure as Vice President of The Agency Group.

He began his career in the music industry at the Harry Chickles Agency in Boston before transitioning to Deleon Artists, where he worked with legends such as Etta James and Gil Scott Heron.

In the mid-1990s, Solar launched his own successful boutique agency, Absolute Artists, with a roster that included Sublime, Rickie Lee Jones and George Clinton. He joined TAG in 2001.

“I couldn’t be happier to be joining my friends and former colleagues at Paladin,” said Solar. “I’ve known and worked with Steve and Andy for over 2 decades and I’m excited to help them continue to expand their roster and execute the vision of their already growing company.”