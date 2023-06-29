DICE Adds New Tools Making It Easier For Groups To Go To Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing and live events discovery platform DICE announced the launch of a new feature aimed at helping you see more shows with friends.

DICE’s Groups is a new tool that helps fans connect and plan group events, while reducing the burden of serving as a group admin, and fatigue from switching between multiple apps.

Groups allows fans to find and recommend shows to friends, buy tickets as a group and will even help you connect with potential new friends to attend shows with DICE said.

How Groups works on DICE:

• Fans have the option to create a Group from their profile or when saving an event.

• Once friends have joined via the invite link, Group members can collectively vote on events they want to attend and see who else is interested.

• Fans will be notified of Group updates, including when people have bought tickets.

• When everyone’s ready to book, fans can easily continue to checkout and purchase tickets individually or for the Group.

“We’ve all made unforgettable shared memories and found our communities at shows—it shouldn’t feel like work to arrange your next night out,” said DICE President, Russ Tannen. “DICE’s mission from day one has been to get people out more. We’re proud to constantly innovate with fan-first features like Groups that make it easier than ever to enjoy live shows with your friends.”