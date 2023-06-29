Dr. Tobias Holzmüller Named CEO At GEMA

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — GEMA, the German performing rights organization, announced that Dr. Tobias Holzmüller has been named as the organization’s new CEO, effective October 1st.

“With Tobias Holzmüller, not only an excellent, globally respected copyright expert but also an extremely well-connected and committed advocate for our concerns, is taking over GEMA management. We look forward to continuing GEMA’s successful trajectory with him and tackling the immense challenges that lie ahead for us and the entire music industry. In particular, the topic of artificial intelligence in creative processes will keep us creators fundamentally busy in the coming years. This will be comparable to the challenges of digitalization over the last decade. The entire Supervisory Board and I myself are very much looking forward to working with Tobias and are convinced that we have found the best person for this tough job,” stated Dr. Ralf Weigand, Chairman of GEMA’s Supervisory Board.

“I am very much looking forward to the new task and to working with the entire team and my fellow board members. From my predecessor, I am taking over an excellently positioned organization that achieves economic success for our members and is committed to a strong copyright law. I would like to continue the process of modernization, growth and openness. The music industry is in a state of upheaval. We want to accompany our members on their path into the future with attractive remuneration, modern service and development of new market opportunities,” Dr. Holzmüller added.

A prominent entertainment attorney, Holzmüller has overseen GEMA’s legal deaprtment since 2013 and was named ZPÜ (Zentralstelle für private Überspielungsrechte, Central Organisation for Private Copying Rights) in 2016.

During his tenure as the head of GEMA’s legal team, Dr. Holzmüller oversaw licensing contracts and projects such as establishing the joint venture ICE with sister societies PRS for Music and STIM, as well as the acquisition of the digital distribution company Zebralution.

He also played a significant role in the adoption and implementation of the DSM Directive, which GEMA actively promoted in Berlin and Brussels.

He will step into the leadership role at GEMA, replacing the organization’s current CEO, Dr. Harald Heker, who has served in the role since 2007 and recently announced plans to retire.

“For 17 years, Harald Heker steered GEMA with a crystal-clear, analytical eye and a sure hand through turbulent and, most recently, very disruptive times. Under his leadership, GEMA has mastered the profound changes incurred by the world’s move from analog to digital music very successfully. His great achievements in enforcing and strengthening copyright for music authors set standards that will remain, as will GEMA’s organizational and cultural development, which bears the hallmark of his creative power. He thus leaves his successor a well-ordered house, but also the challenge of similarly successful strategic action. We sincerely thank Harald Heker for his outstanding work and wish him all the very best for the future,” Dr. Weigand stated.