Live Nation Takes A Stake In The Iconic Canadian Concert Venue, The KEE to Bala

BALA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Canada announced the acquisition of the famed Canadian concert venue The KEE to Bala, in partnership with current operators, Mike Strong and Mike Homewood.

The venue, which was formerly known as Dunn’s Pavilion, is a concert venue and bar located on the shores of Lake Muskoka, near Bala, Ontario.

Originally opened in 1942 as a concert hall for big bands, the venue became The Kee in 1963 after it was acquired by Canadian businessman Ray Cockburn, who shifted the format at The Kee away from big bands to rock music.

The KEE remains a fixture in the local music scene, and during its long history, it has hosted shows by a diverse range of artists that includes Louis Armstrong, Blue Rodeo, Drake, The Tragically Hip, Avicii, and the Recklaws, among others.

“We’re thrilled to add The KEE to Bala to our growing venue portfolio and we welcome Mike Strong and Mike Homewood to our Live Nation Canada family,” says Wayne Zronik, President, Business Operations, Live Nation Canada. “Both Strong and Homewood have a strong and proven track record in hospitality and our team is dedicated to supporting them and their team’s exceptional capabilities.”

“By joining forces with the leaders in entertainment, Live Nation, we will tap into the team’s expertise to enhance our incredible venue and create even more opportunities for fans and artists to connect, while also contributing to tourism and the local economy in the area,” said Mike Strong, Co-Owner, The KEE to Bala.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.