Report: Travis Scott Won’t Face Criminal Charges Over Astroworld

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — A Texas grand jury has determined that Travis Scott will not face criminal charges for his role in a deadly crowd crush incident at his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston.

On Thursday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced that the county’s Grand Jury had declined to bring criminal charges against Scott in what Ogg described as a “very narrow criminal review.”

The crowd crush incident took place on the first night of the 2021 edition of Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, just as he was beginning his set on the main stage, leaving ten people dead, including a nine-year-old child, and thousands injured.

“It is tragic that 10 innocent people were killed while trying to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment, something many of us do routinely and without a second thought to our safety. But a tragedy isn’t always a crime, and not every death is a homicide,” Ogg said in a statement. “This grand jury’s determination has no impact on the many civil lawsuits pending.”

In a statement to NBC News, Scott’s attorney Kent Schaffer said: “Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along — that Travis Scott is not responsible for the AstroWorld tragedy. This is consistent with investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators and contractors — not performers.”