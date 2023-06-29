Reservoir Acquires Catalog From The Four Spinners

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Reservoir Media announced the acquisition of the catalogs of four of the founding members of the famed R&B and vocal group The Spinners.

The deal includes the master royalty income streams for Henry Fambrough, and the late Billie Henderson, Pervis Jackson, and Bobbie Smith, Reservoir said.

Following their formation in 1954, The Spinners enjoyed a run of success in the ’60s and ’70s that included an impressive collection of six Grammy Awards along with 30 Billboard Hot 100 hits, and 40 Hot R&B charting songs including six #1s.

The group’s hits include “It’s a Shame,” co-written and produced by Stevie Wonder, “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “One of a Kind (Love Affair),” “Mighty Love – Pt. 1,” and “The Rubberband Man.” “The Rubberband Man” which were developed in collaboration with Philadelphia soul sound writer-producer Thom Bell.

“I am ecstatic that the heirs of Bobbie, Pervis and Billie received the proceeds of what is a significant catalog sale. With this sale and the timing of this induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I am extremely honored but lamented Bobbie, Pervis, Phillipe and Billie are not here to share the catalog sale and Hall of Fame ceremony, both a wonderful moment in time,” stated Henry Fambrough, the last surving founding member of The Spinners.

“The Spinners and their catalog of hits are truly timeless. The way their music continues to connect with listeners and live on decades after release is a testament to all their towering musical achievements.” She added, “It is a true honor to continue building the Reservoir catalog with legends like The Spinners, and we look forward to supporting their enduring legacy,” added Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman.