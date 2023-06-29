Shore Fire Media Elevates Alena Joyiens To Senior Account Executive

June 29, 2023 – BROOKLYN (CelebrityAccess) – Shore Fire Media, a leading public relations (PR) firm specializing in entertainment, arts, and culture, has announced the promotion of Alena Joyiens to Senior Account Executive. Formerly an Account Executive, this is Joyiens’ second promotion since joining Shore Fire in 2019 as a Junior Account Executive, reinforcing the company’s commitment to fostering internal talent.

“Alena’s promotion to Senior Account Executive is a testament to her excellent performance and deep understanding of her client’s needs,” said Rebecca Shapiro, Senior VP at Shore Fire. “Known for her natural rapport with co-workers and clients, Joyiens has been a thoughtful mentor to her junior staffers. I know she’ll excel in her new role.”

Born and raised in Tampa, FL, Joyiens moved to New York to study at St. John’s University, where she majored in PR and minored in International Communications. Now, Joyiens represents a wide range of clients, primarily within the music industry. Her recent campaigns include Kesha, Bonnie Raitt, Trixie Mattel, Aly & AJ, ODESZA, Debbie Gibson, Netta, Bob the Drag Queen, Balming Tiger, Leah Kate, and many more.

She has also handled book campaigns, including Latin Music expert Leila Cobo’s Latin Decoding Despacito An Oral History of Latin Music, Kool & the Gang founder George Brown’s Too Hot: Kool & The Gang & Me, and Randee St Nicholas’s My Name Is Prince.