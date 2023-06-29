You’ll love listening to Dwight’s tales of growing up in Ohio and coming to Los Angeles to make it. Dwight is quite the raconteur, and this is the longest podcast I’ve ever done. It’s like hanging with your best friend.
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/dwight-yoakam-118213093/
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/dwight-yoakam/id1316200737?i=1000618733987
https://open.spotify.com/episode/11hhd0300lwyfPI2zzZMXg?si=Tv9Bbkm3Qv-eDqspRcaWJg
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/9e42b14f-5e35-47b0-82a5-492c4a31c168/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-dwight-yoakam
https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/dwight-yoakam-304859482