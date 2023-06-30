Armada’s Beat Music Fund Acquires The Publishing Catalog Of Dutch EDM Duo Chocolate Puma

(CelebrityAccess) — Armada Music’s EDM-focused Beat Music Fund announced the acquisition of the master and publishing catalog of Chocolate Puma, the noted Dutch producer duo of René ter Horst and Gaston Steenkist aka DJ Zki & Dobre or The Good Men.

The acquisition covers the duo’s releases from 1991-2011 and includes seven singles that charted on the Dutch Top 50, plus UK Top #6 (I Wanna Be U), UK Top #2 (Who Do You Love Now?) and USA Dance #1 (Give It Up).

Launched earlier this year by Armada Music with backing from the U.S.-based Pinnacle Financial Partners, the Beats Music Fund will seek to invest $100 million in catalog in its first two years.

The company’s initial acquisitions include KMS Records’ master recordings catalog from house and techno legend Kevin Saunderson, and the acquisition of the master and publishing catalog of ARTY.

Both catalogs of masters will be globally distributed by Armada Music (Armada Distribution B.V.). Beat plans to grow its investment to at least $500 million in coming years, the company stated.